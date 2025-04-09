NBA star LeBron James is getting his very own Ken doll, Mattel announced Wednesday.
The iconic toy brand confirmed to "Good Morning America" that James' Ken doll is the first in its 65-year history that celebrates "legendary male role models across the world."
The Lakers forward called it an "honor" to be the first "Kenbassador" for Barbie.
"As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what's possible through hard work and dedication," James, 40, said in a statement. "Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That's why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It's an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness."
The new Ken doll features James in a custom blue-and-white varsity jacket with "LJ" on the front and "LEBRON" on the back. as well as three patches – one bearing his jersey number of 23, another of Ohio to recognize his home state and a third with a "We Are Family" patch, referencing the basketball star's LeBron James Family Foundation, which is also reflected on the doll's black "We Are Family" T-shirt and "I Promise" wristband.
The James doll also sports Nike Terminator High sneakers and includes accessories such as a pair of Beats headphones, sunglasses, a watch and a fanny pack.
Mattel also noted that James' Ken doll stands taller than standard Ken dolls, reflecting the power forward's 6-foot-9 stature.
Barbie said the new James doll was made in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation, and the toymaker will make a donation to James' nonprofit, which helps students and their families in James' hometown of Akron, Ohio.
"For the LeBron James Family Foundation and the families we serve, this is so much more than a doll. It represents the reality that a kid from anywhere can make a difference," Michele Campbell, the executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, said in a statement. "We are incredibly honored to partner with Barbie to continue inspiring the next generation and to celebrate LeBron's unwavering commitment to his community by giving back through the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll."
The LeBron James Kenbassadors doll will go on sale for $75 at select Target stores and online at Amazon, Mattel Creations, Target and Walmart websites at 12:01 a.m. ET on April 14.