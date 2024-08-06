Barbie has a new "besties" crew specifically designed to inspire older girls.
Mattel recently unveiled its Dream Besties collection, which features four new dolls with distinctly different personalities, career aspirations, interests, styles and more.
The new lineup includes, Barbie "Malibu" Roberts, who has aspirations of being the founder of her own makeup empire, and Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts, who dreams of becoming a famed choreographer.
There's also Teresa Ribera, who wants to start her own video game company, as well as Renee Chao, who's looking to host a food and travel show one day.
The new Dream Besties collection was inspired by current pop culture trends and career interests. It was also created with an aim for the dolls to serve as role models in reminding older girls that no aspiration is unreachable -- and that the sky is the limit when it comes to finding your purpose.
"Barbie Dream Besties is a new line designed to give fans a break-frame way to engage and play with their favorite Barbie characters in a dynamic new world," said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel.
She continued, "Developed specifically for older kids, Dream Besties encourages kids to embrace their individuality and share their unique talents with the world -- from cooking to choreography to cosmetology and more."
The full collection is available to shop online at mass retailers.
