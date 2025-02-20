Beyoncé just made a major announcement that has the Beyhive and beauty lovers buzzing!
The music icon's hair care brand, Cécred, will officially be available at over 1,400 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online starting April 6 — marking the largest exclusive hair care launch in the beauty retailer's history.
The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer took to Instagram on Feb.19 to share the exciting news with her 312 million followers.
In the video announcement, Beyoncé is seen wearing a shiny white dress with a thigh slit while getting glammed as her hair blows in the air. She says one of her famous lines, "world stop...carry on," from her feature on Nicki Minaj's hit 2014 single "Feeling Myself."
Beyoncé first introduced Cécred in February 2024, unveiling a haircare collection that emphasized both science-backed formulas and rich haircare traditions. The initial launch featured a range of products designed for cleansing, conditioning and strengthening all hair types, including a Clarifying Shampoo, Moisturizing Deep Conditioner and Nourishing Hair Oil.
The best-selling Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, which helps repair and strengthen strands, quickly became a fan favorite.
Most recently, Cécred expanded beyond haircare products by introducing a line of styling tools, which includes a Rake Comb for picking out voluminous hairstyles as well as a Vented Paddle Brush that features widely-spaced bristles gently to help gently flex around knots for easy detangling.
Cécred’s arrival at Ulta Beauty marks a significant milestone, making the brand even more accessible to beauty enthusiasts — as it previously was only sold on the brand's website.
The partnership with one of the country’s largest beauty retailers will feature custom fixtures, in-store displays and salon integrations that showcase Cécred's patent-pending bottle designs. Additionally, Ulta Beauty's full-service salons will incorporate Cécred into their professional services, further enhancing its presence in the beauty space.