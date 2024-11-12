Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, along with their eldest daughter Luna, stole the spotlight at the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Gala over the weekend.
The family was spotted wearing coordinating looks while being photographed on the green carpet at the Skirball Cultural Center on Nov. 9.
Teigen wore a long-sleeved form-fitting black maxi dress while Legend wore a tailored gray suit paired with a black turtleneck top.
Luna, 8, coordinated with her parents for the event, wearing a black dress that included a bow on one strap. Her look was complete with chunky platform booties covered with dangling crystals.
For this year's gala, Teigen was honored with the Changemaker Award for her positive impact in the community as an entrepreneur, cookbook author and mother.
The honor came on the heels of Teigen receiving the Innovative Food & Beverage Award at the FounderMade Innovation Awards on Nov. 8.
"I got two incredibly meaningful awards this week the @foundermade award for food innovation for our Cravings baking mixes, and the @girlscouts changemaker award," Teigen wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Sunday. "Both have left me in shambles this week as they encompass two major parts of entire life - my company, and being a mom."
Her heartfelt caption continued, "There was a time in my life where I never thought I would fit into this world ever again. I'm riddled with anxiety, worried I am never getting anything right. That I have ZERO clue what I am doing. So many things. But I feel so incredibly humbled by these awards, and they show me that while holy **** I still have no idea what I'm doing, I am doing *something* right."
She concluded, "So this is for everyone who thinks the whole world has it together and you just don't: no. None of us know what we are doing. We just do the best we can every day. For our companies, for our children, for our families, for ourselves. Just do the best you can. Every day that will look a little different, and that is ok. Love you all!!!"
Teigen and Legend have four children together. In addition to Luna, the couple are parents to son Miles, who was born in 2018, daughter Esti, born in 2023, and son Wren, who was also born in 2023 via surrogate.