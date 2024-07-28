Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are a stylish mother-daughter duo!
The supermodel shared a carousel of photos and a video on her Instagram Saturday from her trip to Paris to cheer on Team USA with her daughter at the 2024 Olympics.
In one of the snaps, the mother-daughter duo can be seen holding matching red umbrellas together while posing in the streets of the City of Lights.
Kaia wore a black jacket and matching boots while Crawford sported a sporty red jacket by Omega, white pants and matching white sneakers.
One video from the post shows the pair sitting in the stands in stylish ensembles and matching hairdos.
"What a kickoff!" Crawford wrote in the caption. "Let's go team USA! 🇺🇸 #ParisOlympics @omega."
The mother-daughter duo were also among the familiar faces who attended the opening ceremony on Friday.
Crawford shares Kaia and son Presley Gerber with husband Rande Gerber.
Both of her kids have followed in her footsteps in the modeling world.
Speaking to Town & Country in 2018, Crawford shared the benefits of being able to help guide her childrens' modeling careers, especially in the industry that has seen its share of #MeToo stories.
"I'm really lucky because I don't have a #MeToo story," Crawford told the magazine. "As far as being a mother of two young people going into fashion, of course I worry. But let's be honest. My kids are blessed in that business because they aren't coming in as unknowns. People will know I will come after them if they mess with my kids."
"Eventually, I want to empower them to be in charge of their own careers, but they're not ready for that yet," she said, at the time. "Right now they're mostly, 'Mom, just tell me what to do.'"