Destiny's Child stars Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland reunite at 'Death Becomes Her' opening night on Broadway
Destiny's Child alums Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams reunited in style on Thursday night for the Broadway opening of the musical comedy "Death Becomes Her" in New York City.
The duo, part of the iconic '90s and early 2000s girl group alongside Beyoncé, made a dazzling impression at the star-studded event.
Williams, who stars in the musical, wowed in a flowing white netted gown that included thigh-high slits on both sides. She paired the gown with white over-the-knee boots, completing the look with chunky gold bracelets, a headwrap and dark nail polish.
Rowland turned heads in a plum-toned form-fitting sheer maxi dress topped with a fur coat. She added a luxurious touch with patent leather gloves, platform heels, chunky gold hoop earring and a stylish flipped bob hairstyle.
While Beyoncé was absent from the event, Williams and Rowland's reunion was still a nostalgic delight for Destiny's Child fans.
Williams posted a carousel of photos of herself at the premiere, along with the caption, "Serving life at our opening of deathbecomesher tonight!"
Fans were quick to flood the post with supportive comments, complimenting Williams' outfit, praising her performance, and congratulating her on the show.
Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles also chimed in, writing, "The Play was fantastic !!!!!!!!'nn you killed it My Belle ❤️❤️❤️so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️."
Based on the original 1992 movie of the same name starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis and Isabella Rossellini, "Death Becomes Her" follows the lives of two women, Madeline (played by Megan Hilty) and Helen (played by Jennifer Simard), who are fighting for the love of the same man while trying to stay young, vibrant and beautiful.
The women take a magic potion administered by Viola Van Horn (played by Williams) with hopes of achieving eternal life -- and youth.
"After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity," a synopsis for the show reads.
"Death Becomes Her" is currently showing performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City. Ticket information can be found on the show's official website.