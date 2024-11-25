Popular skin care brand Drunk Elephant has issued a voluntary recall for three products due to an ingredient mix-up during production and is urging customers to discontinue use of the affected products immediately.
In a Nov. 16 recall announcement that was also posted to the brand's Instagram page, Drunk Elephant said the recall affects certain batches of the Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, Protini Polypeptide Cream and Lala Retro Whipped Cream, as well as sample packets of Lala Retro found inside packaging for the O-Bloos Rosi Drops.
According to Drunk Elephant, the recall stems from an "isolated ingredient mix-up between preservatives and surfactants during production," compromising formulation.
The brand's recall website states that affected lots of the Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser contain Mikrokill COS, a preservative not listed on the product's ingredients list. Although commonly used in cosmetics, this ingredient may cause skin irritation in those with sensitivities to it, the website states.
Affected lots of the Lala Retro Whipped Cream and Protini Polypeptide Cream contain the surfactant Mirataine CBS, which was not included on the ingredients list for either product.
"This ingredient is commonly used in cosmetics but may cause a temporary adverse skin reaction in those with a specific sensitivity to this ingredient," the recall website states.
Affected lots of the Lala Retro Whipped Cream and Protini Polypeptide Cream lacked the usual preservative system, according to the website, "which may allow for microbial growth."
"Affected lots [of the Lala Retro Whipped Cream] were found to contain yeast, some of which was found to be Candida parapsilosis. Use of the contaminated product could result in an increased risk of infection," the recall website states.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Candida parapsilosis is a species of candida that "live on the skin and in parts of the body and normally do not cause any health effects."
"Candidiasis is a fungal infection caused by Candida, a yeast," the CDC states. "Everyone has Candida on their skin and in parts of their body (like the mouth, throat, gut, and vagina). Candida only causes symptoms and infections if it grows out of control."
The CDC notes that those most at risk of infection include people with weakened immune systems. "Certain types of medications" may also increase the risk of candidiasis.
In addition, Drunk Elephant's recall website states that due to the lack of preservative, recalled lots of the Protini Polypeptide Cream may also allow for microbial growth. Some of these affected lots "were found to contain bacteria most closely related to the genera Klebsiella and Enterobacter." Both types of bacteria are genera of the enterobacteriaceae family.
The website does not give more specific information about the bacteria found in some affected batches, but states that "some species are opportunistic pathogens, meaning when it is present, there are rare instances where skin infections may occur. These are most often associated with immunocompromised persons and/or those with compromised skin."
According to StatPearls, an online library published in the National Library of Medicine, "Certain species of this [Enterobacter] can be part of the microflora of the mammalian gastrointestinal tract, while other Enterobacter species can be present in human skin surfaces, water, certain foods, soil, and sewage."
"Enterobacter species are responsible for causing many [hospital-acquired] infections, and less commonly community-acquired infections, including urinary tract infections (UTI), respiratory infections, soft tissue infections, osteomyelitis, and endocarditis, among many others," StatPearls states.
The CDC states that Klebsiella "is a type of bacteria normally found in human stool (feces) that can cause healthcare-associated infections" such as "pneumonia, bloodstream infections, wound or surgical site infections, and meningitis." The bacteria most commonly spread through person-to-person contact, contact with contaminated water or soil, contact with contaminated equipment and through wounds caused by injury or surgery.
"Klebsiella infections are generally treated with antibiotics. Unfortunately, some Klebsiella bacteria (germs) are resistant to multiple antibiotics, which makes them difficult to treat," the CDC states.
Drunk Elephant has urged customers to discontinue use of the affected products immediately and has provided detailed instructions on its website for identifying lot codes and initiating returns or replacements.
The company is offering full refunds or product exchanges and has emphasized its commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards.
"The quality of our products and the satisfaction of our customers are our top priorities," the company states on its recall website. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
Customers are encouraged to visit the brand's official website or contact Drunk Elephant's customer service team at 1-800-604-1795 or voluntaryrecall@drunkelephant.com for more information about the recall process.
Drunk Elephant was founded in 2012, and officially launched in 2013 with six skin care products. The brand has since grown to include everything from hair care to body care products in mass retailers including Sephora, Ulta Beauty and more.
The brand also more recently has grown popular among teens and tweens.
Reached for comment, Drunk Elephant directed ABC News to its previous recall statements and website.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to include a response from Drunk Elephant to ABC News' request for comment.