The 16th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards brought out some of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.

For the fabulous affair, a celebratory luncheon was held in Beverly Hills to honor Black women who have shaken up the industry over the past year.

One of this year's star honorees was Sheryl Lee Ralph, and a few presenters included Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Yara Shahidi.

Just ahead see all the glitz, glam and what stars wore for this year's glorious event.

Quinta Brunson

Unique Nicole/WireImage via Getty Images Quinta Brunson attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The "Abbott Elementary" star stepped out in a vibrant hot pink Greta Constantine dress that featured puffy sleeves and an alluring silhouette. She paired the look with matching metallic heels.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Unique Nicole/WireImage Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Ralph brought a gracious glow to the carpet wearing an orange Ajovang ensemble.

Meghan Good

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Actress Megan Good arrives for the 16th Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza, in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023.

Good went with a stunning mint green Manuri dress that included a high-leg slit and stylish midriff cutouts.

Beverly Johnson

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images US model Beverly Johnson arrives for the 16th Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza, in Los Angeles, on March 9, 2023.

The iconic model smiled for the cameras wearing a white suit that included eye patchwork embroidery.

Marsai Martin

Unique Nicole/WireImage via Getty Images Marsai Martin attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Martin looked beautiful in a white floral-print dress that included white, puffy, elongated sleeves. She paired the look with white pumps.

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowery-Housley

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic via Getty Images Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry attend Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The Mowry sisters shined with Tia wearing a pink tweed, mini-blazer dress and Tamera donning a multi-colored, belted, sleeveless dress.

Niecey Nash

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic via Getty Images Niecy Nash attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Nash wore a ravishing red and black suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

Naturi Naughton

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic via Getty Images Naturi Naughton attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The "Power" star flaunted her fabulous baby bump in a dazzling, purple, two-piece look styled by Harrison Thomas Crite.

Yara Shahidi

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic via Getty Images Yara Shahidi attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.