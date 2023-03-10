The 16th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards brought out some of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.
For the fabulous affair, a celebratory luncheon was held in Beverly Hills to honor Black women who have shaken up the industry over the past year.
One of this year's star honorees was Sheryl Lee Ralph, and a few presenters included Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Yara Shahidi.
Just ahead see all the glitz, glam and what stars wore for this year's glorious event.
Quinta Brunson
The "Abbott Elementary" star stepped out in a vibrant hot pink Greta Constantine dress that featured puffy sleeves and an alluring silhouette. She paired the look with matching metallic heels.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Ralph brought a gracious glow to the carpet wearing an orange Ajovang ensemble.
Meghan Good
Good went with a stunning mint green Manuri dress that included a high-leg slit and stylish midriff cutouts.
Beverly Johnson
The iconic model smiled for the cameras wearing a white suit that included eye patchwork embroidery.
Marsai Martin
Martin looked beautiful in a white floral-print dress that included white, puffy, elongated sleeves. She paired the look with white pumps.
Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowery-Housley
The Mowry sisters shined with Tia wearing a pink tweed, mini-blazer dress and Tamera donning a multi-colored, belted, sleeveless dress.
Niecey Nash
Nash wore a ravishing red and black suit by Dolce & Gabbana.
Naturi Naughton
The "Power" star flaunted her fabulous baby bump in a dazzling, purple, two-piece look styled by Harrison Thomas Crite.
Yara Shahidi
Shahidi shined bright in a matching yellow top and pants. She paired the look with brown pumps and a pulled-back hair look.