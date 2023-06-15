Calista Flockhart is proving that style is eternal.
Her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart took to Instagram to reveal the "Ally McBeal" actress wore the same skirt to the premiere for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" on that she wore to the 51st Annual Emmy Awards in September 1999.
"#CalistaFlockhart heading to the Los Angeles premiere of #IndianaJones in the same golden yellow @ralphlauren skirt she wore to the Emmys in 1999! Cherish and rewear your clothes people!" she wrote.
The look made its red carpet reappearance as Flockhart and Harrison Ford attended the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
The pair, who celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on June 15, looked stylish at the highly anticipated screening. Flockhart sported the golden Ralph Lauren skirt with an off-the-shoulder black top, while Ford wore a black suit and tie combo.
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is the fifth Indiana Jones film in the legendary franchise. Ford, 80, has been the leading man for over four decades.
While Ford may have been the marquee attraction, his co-stars also showed out on the red carpet.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge donned a black suit with a cutout blazer.
Shaunette Renee Wilson dazzled in a vibrant red dress and cape ensemble.
Karen Allen sported an animal and floral print dress.
Check out more looks below.