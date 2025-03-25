Isabella Strahan is making her modeling comeback following cancer treatment.
The 20-year-old daughter of "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan stars in Kenneth Cole's new "Purposeful Voices" campaign, wearing seven looks from the brand's Spring 2025 women's ready-to-wear collection.
The new campaign features photos and video shot by Carlos Serrao.
"I am alive. Isn't that a beautiful thing?" Strahan says in a campaign video, adding that it's a life motto she first heard in high school.
According to Kenneth Cole Productions, Strahan's looks reflect her own style "as she begins this next chapter of her life post-recovery."
Strahan's first modeling campaign, which was shot in spring 2023, dropped in January last year, featuring the then-19-year-old in Sephora's online and in-store advertisements. Three months prior, in October 2023, the University of Southern California student learned she had a cancerous brain tumor, called medulloblastoma, and began treatment for it, pausing her college career and modeling activities.
Strahan documented her treatment at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, sharing her cancer journey in a YouTube series and an ABC special, "Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer." She also spoke out on "GMA" about sharing her story publicly as a way to inspire and give hope to others facing cancer or other challenges.
In July 2024, Strahan announced that doctors told her she was cancer-free after months of chemotherapy, radiation and multiple brain surgeries. She resumed her studies at USC in August 2024.
"It feels amazing," Strahan told "GMA" previously of returning to school. "I love getting to be able to go to classes with people my age, and I just joined a sorority, so it's been great to meet so many new people and really feel like I have a college experience again."