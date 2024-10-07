Iskra Lawrence is a mom of two!
The model and her boyfriend Philip Payne announced the arrival of their second child, a daughter, in a joint Instagram post on Sunday.
In the caption of the post, which included photos of the couple with their new addition, Lawrence wrote, "🎀 she’s here P.P 🩰."
"Our daughter joined us at 3.56am here at home. 8 lbs 14 oz of preciousness, our hearts are exploding with gratitude 💕," she wrote. "Thank you my rock for being by my side @philipapayne can't believe we finally have our daughter and a sister for big brother."
Lawrence also thanked her "birth team" in the caption, as well as her parents and the photographer who captured the images, which she said she will "treasure forever."
"It takes a village.. and thank YOU all for your love and support I can't wait for you to get to know our little angel girl," she added.
In addition to the newborn, Lawrence and Payne are also parents to a 4-year-old son, Alpha.
Lawrence announced she was expecting her second baby back in April.
"4 years later and we are finally going to be a family of 4," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time, alongside a carousel of family photos.
A few days later, she posted a video of herself getting emotional when she first learned that she was pregnant.
"The moment I found out, after months of negative tests," she explained in the caption. "I was shaking when I saw those two lines. I'm honestly still in disbelief, awe and constant gratitude. I'll be sharing more of the journey of trying to conceive especially as this week is national infertility awareness week. I'm sending all my love to those on their own fertility journeys I see you and love you 🧡."
In August, Lawrence shared photos from her baby shower, expressing her gratitude in the Instagram caption for her "incredible group of friends who love and support me."
"I couldn't ask for a more loving, kind and caring group of friends love you all and thank you for being there for me not just at the sprinkle but whenever I need yall - love you all," the caption read.