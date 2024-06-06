Iskra Lawrence has a message for online trolls.
The model, who is currently pregnant with her second child, posted a carousel of photos of herself on Wednesday on Instagram walking in Cupshe's fashion show during Miami Swim Week 2024 along with a caption across her leading photo that read "Imagine body shaming a stranger on the internet."
The following photos of her on the runway were accompanied by screenshots of lots of hateful comments she's received pertaining to her body image. "That is not healthy, sorry," one person said. Another wrote, 'I hate how we Americans promote unhealthy lifestyles. Big may be beautiful, however, it is unhealthy."
There were also comments such as "Good grief...put it away...vile."
Lawrence mentioned on the second-to-last slide that out of hundreds of negative comments, she could only find two that were kind. Of those, one person said, "She is absolutely glowing with happiness."
On top of her last photo of herself cuddling her growing baby bump and smiling, she thanked the trolls for being so obsessed with her and making comments on her "big fat pregnant body" their biggest priority.
"I’m still in disbelief that in 2024 (and with everything going on in the world) that fat shaming a pregnant woman seemed like the best use of your time?," Lawrence questioned in a caption alongside the post.
She continued the conversation in her Instagram Story, saying while she didn't expect her post regarding online body shamers to be her first from Miami Swim Week, all the "haters" have motivated her to show up and be more confident — proving all bodies are worthy and enough.
This isn't Lawrence's first time promoting body positivity and it has become a huge part of her personal platform for years.
Earlier this year, she launched a swimwear campaign with Cupshe that featured completely unretouched imagery.
She previously told GMA, "It's definitely always been a mission of mine to encourage companies and brands to embrace unretouched images."
Lawrence continued, "It's just really challenging growing up in a world where we're so used to seeing photoshopped images."