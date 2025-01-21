Ivanka Trump turned heads at the 2025 Liberty Ball on Monday evening, donning a timeless Givenchy haute couture gown that paid homage to the elegance of Audrey Hepburn.
The sleek black and white dress, designed by the French fashion house, featured a strapless fitted bodice, an overskirt and floral motifs. She paired the look with black opera gloves, pumps, a sparkling Leviev floral diamond necklace and matching earrings.
Her hair was worn in a sleek French roll updo, and she wore full glam makeup.
The sophisticated look was a re-creation of the luxury label's 1954 dress created for Hepburn and worn by the actress for her role in "Sabrina."
According to Vogue, a representative from the White House said that Trump was "honored" to wear the Givenchy design for the inaugural ball, adding that she was "incredibly grateful for the Arnault family and the Givenchy atelier for creating this masterpiece, capturing the original artistry and elegance with remarkable precision and craftsmanship."
The statement continued, "Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka. She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life."
While her evening look dazzled attendees, Trump also made a bold statement earlier in the day during her father Donald Trump's presidential swearing-in ceremony.
Ivanka Trump, who previously served as senior adviser in President Trump's first administration, wore a monochromatic forest green skirted suit ensemble for the inauguration. The tailored look included an asymmetrical belted jacket and a pencil skirt that she topped with a matching green hat. The look was complete with a black Lady Dior bag.
Ivanka Trump is the second-eldest child of President Trump and his first wife Ivana Trump. She is married to Jared Kushner, who also served as a senior adviser in the first Trump White House. The couple share three children.