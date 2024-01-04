Jessica Simpson and her mother, Tina Simpson, just had a stylish mother-daughter moment that many are loving.

The duo brought in the new year with a fun photo of them together, both wearing bright-red lipstick.

Jessica paired her red-lip look with a sheer top, oversized buckled belt, sheer bottoms and chunky boots. Her mom rocked her bold lip with a red sweater, cuffed jeans and plaid lace-up booties.

"May this new year be filled with peace, laughter, love and many new adventures to inspire you! Are you ready?" the Jessica Simpson Collection captioned the snap. The post went on to thank fans of the brand for sharing their style and always being inspiring.

Many people were quick to comment on the photo, calling out the resemblance between Jessica, 43, and her mother, who turns 64 later this month.

"You and your momma look so much alike! So much beauty!" one Instagrammer said.

Their festive snapshot comes just months after mother and daughter both glowed at the Footwear News Achievement Awards. They both were spotted in sparkling gowns while posing at the NYC-based event, where Jessica was honored with the Icon Award surrounding the success of her billion-dollar Jessica Simpson Collection that features shoes, clothing, accessories and more.

In 2021, the "Take My Breath Away" singer announced on Instagram that she had reclaimed complete ownership of the business.

"It was a long journey getting to this point," said Simpson then. "I was told no, that brand ownership was out of the question, that I was not relevant enough, and I would never have 100%."

She added, "Today we can look back and say we beat all odds stacked against us. We withstood the battle and today we confidently claim victory! The entire Jessica Simpson Collection belongs to us!"

Alongside her announcement, Jessica shared a photo of her and her mother, both smiling.