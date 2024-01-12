Red carpet style has been bubbling up full steam ahead for 2024 with exciting looks on everyone from Jessica Chastain to Andie MacDowell.

Joining the roster of stylish ensembles are Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo.

They both were spotted at a Los Angeles screening of their new Prime Video action film "Role Play" wearing vibrant hues that were hard to miss.

Cuoco posed during the event wearing a long-sleeved sleeve striped blue Carolina Herrera shirt dress. She paired the look with small gold earrings and a sleek pulled-back ponytail.

Her co-star Oyelowo also was quite dapper in a pink Paul Smith Design suit that he wore with white shoes.

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo attend the Los Angeles special screening of Prime's "Role Play," Jan. 11, 2024. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Role Play" is about a young married couple, played by Oyelowo as Dave and Cuoco as Emma, whose worlds get turned upside down after secrets are revealed about their past.

The "Selma" actor recently gave high praises to Cuoco, telling People "It's normally the guy who's running around with the gun and being the assassin and all of that, but to be the one who thinks he's gonna go in and save his wife, and realize she's so much more qualified with the badassery and the action — it was kind of a fun thing to play."

He went on to add that he loved her work in "The Flight Attendant," and how in "Role Play" a different side of her is seen including "action stuff." "She's just such a winning talent on-screen," said Oyelowo.