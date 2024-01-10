Kaley Cuoco is speaking out after she said she was mom-shamed on a flight with her family.

In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday, the star of "The Flight Attendant" explained that before she and her partner Tom Pelphrey flew with their daughter Matilda during Thanksgiving, they decided to pack a sound machine because it was "the only thing [their 9-month-old] could go to sleep to."

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"We're having one of those flights that you hear ... other people have, and you're like, 'Ugh, that sucks for them,' and it actually happened to us. So, she's crying, she's crying. We put the sound machine on," Cuoco recounted, adding that it had been Matilda's very first plane ride. "It was hard. She finally falls asleep and she's on Tom and the sound machine is on."

Cuoco said a flight attendant then stopped by their seats and told them another passenger had said they "would love it" if they could turn off the sound machine, a request Cuoco said immediately angered her and Pelphrey.

"Tom's got her and I'm sitting there. I'm like, 'Oh my God,' and I can feel Tom be like, 'Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child,'" Cuoco continued. "I mean the ice went into his veins. ... I couldn't believe, by the way, she asked us to turn it off."

Cuoco later told Kimmel and the studio audience, "Stop judging the the moms out there."

Despite the experience, Cuoco said that overall, motherhood has been "incredible" for her.

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they were expecting their first child together back in October 2022. They welcomed Matilda, whom Cuoco also refers to as Tildy, in March 2023.