Kaley Cuoco is creating another important memory with her daughter Matilda on Christmas Day.

"The Big Bang Theory" alum posted a cute family picture featuring herself, her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and their 8-month-old daughter on Monday to celebrate the infant's first Christmas.

In the snap, Pelphrey holds Matilda on his right arm and embraces Cuoco, 38, with his left arm while the couple stands in front of a Christmas tree. Posing for the camera, the pair also sported big smiles on their faces.

Matilda looks adorable in the photo wearing an emerald green tulle dress.

Over the weekend, the "Flight Attendant" actress shared a photo of Matilda meeting Santa Clause for the first time. Although the baby girl, who sits on Santa's lap in the snap, wasn't too thrilled for the experience and visibly upset.

"🌲it's the most wonderful time of the year! 🌲‼️" Cuoco captioned the post.

Cuoco has been enjoying her motherhood and spending time with her infant.

Throughout the year, the actress has shared her baby girl's first experience celebrating multiple occasions on her social platform including Thanksgiving, Halloween, Easter and Father's Day.

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they were expecting in October 2022 and later welcomed Matilda on March 30. Matilda is the couple's first child together.