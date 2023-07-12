Kaley Cuoco revealed earlier this week that she has an inflammatory condition that is sometimes referred to as "mommy wrist."
The star of "The Flight Attendant" shared a photo on her Instagram story Monday of her left wrist in what appeared to be a black splint and wrote, "They call it 'mommy wrist.'" Underneath, she added, "Are you kidding me??"
On Tuesday, the actor shared an additional selfie, this time showing both wrists in gray and blue splints. "Did I mention it's both hands ?!" the 37-year-old wrote. "Just me sulking feeling sorry for myself lol."
- 1
- 2
- 3
What is "mommy wrist" and who can develop it?
"Mommy wrist," a nickname for De Quervain's tenosynovitis, can occur in anyone, but women are at higher risk of developing the painful condition according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Mothers of young children are also at a higher risk of developing the painful condition, according to the American Society for Surgery of the Hand.
Cuoco is a new mom herself. "The Big Bang Theory" alum and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child, a daughter named Matilda, on March 30.
Tendinitis occurs when the thumb's tendons, a type of flexible tissue, become inflamed and swell up or thicken. When the thumb and wrist are repeatedly used and overused, the actions can lead to tendinitis.
How can you avoid "mommy wrist"?
According to the Hand and Wrist Institute, recommendations for avoiding mommy wrist include taking breaks from repetitive actions that require the use of the thumb and wrist. If your wrist hurts, don't try to push through the pain, and if you're just starting out with a new activity, begin slowly and learn how to properly use any related equipment and techniques needed.
How is "mommy wrist" treated?
For many with tendinitis, wearing a splint or brace for a few weeks that keeps the thumb and wrist from moving can help ease the pressure on the tendons, helping them recover over time.
Icing the wrist can also help reduce pain and swelling, and resting is key to a smooth recovery.
Sometimes, doctors may also recommend taking a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, also known as an NSAID, or prescribe corticosteroids, a type of anti-inflammatory medication to treat tendinitis or De Quervain's tenosynovitis.
More severe cases may also require surgery where a surgeon makes an incision in the tendon's sheath, letting the tendons move more easily.