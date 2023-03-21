Kourtney Kardashian is reflecting on her wedding day and the inspiration behind her unique dress.

The reality star and businesswoman brought fans and followers down memory lane by posting an array of photos that captured how her look came together.

For the wedding, which was held in May 2022, she wore a Dolce & Gabbana minidress that included a corseted bodice and lace trim. The custom ensemble also incorporated a long elaborate veil that included a Virgin Mary design.

"The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N' Roses November Rain video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other 'this has to be our wedding,'" Kardashian captioned the photo, mentioning her now-husband Travis Barker. "She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself 'I need a short dress!'"

The eldest Kardashian sister went on to share that she was further inspired by "some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine."

Kardashian said that once details were locked in for her and Barker to tie the knot in Portofino, Italy, that also influenced the look and feel of her dress.

"I also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way," she said.

She mentioned that the luxury fashion house suggested putting Barker's tattoo of the Virgin Mary on her veil as well.

"When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis's head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt."

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images, FILE Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena, March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas.

Kardashian closed her caption with gratitude for how it all came together saying, "This was all planned and made into my dream come true all so so quickly and I'm so grateful to everyone who put their all into making it all happen!"

Reports that Kardashian and Barker had married in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammy Awards, which they attended together, first surfaced last April.

Kardashian took to Instagram not long after to address the rumors, posting a series of photos along with a caption saying, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."