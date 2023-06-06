We're taking note of Lindsay Lohan's maternity style.

On Monday, Lohan posted a mirror selfie to Instagram showcasing the ultimate summertime look: a one-shoulder dress featuring embroidered flowers, paired with barely-there makeup and a pop of color on the lip.

The relaxed dressed featured ruching along the neckline and pretty floral details. Lohan accessorized with dainty jewelry and a pink bag that mirrored her summery peach lip color.

In March, Lohan announced she was expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas. Since then, she's shared various maternity looks, including a fringed orange dress and a chic black one-piece swimsuit.

In April, Lohan and Shammas celebrated one year of marriage. Lohan posted a photo of the pair to Instagram with the caption "April 3, 2023 ❤️ 1 year today ❤️ Happy Anniversary ☺️".

Lohan's also been keeping everyone on their toes lately regarding a possible return to the screen for a " Freaky Friday" sequel, telling The New York Times in May, "Jamie [Lee Curtis] and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be."