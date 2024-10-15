Margot Robbie is front and center for the new Chanel No. 5 campaign.
The "Barbie" star is seen throughout the campaign images wearing a red tweed jacket and skirt set while posed with a large bottle of the legendary perfume.
"A rendez-vous. The new face of N°5, Margot Robbie embodies a woman who has decided she won't be just another number, choosing over and over again to put her faith in whatever the future holds. What will you choose?" Chanel wrote in an Instagram post, alongside one of the campaign photos.
The caption continued, "N°5 IS THE ANSWER."
In addition to the vibrant images, Robbie also stars in a short campaign film titled "See You at 5" alongside actor Jacob Elordi, Robbie's co-star from the upcoming film "Wuthering Heights."
The two-minute clip, directed by Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me by Your Name," "Challengers"), follows the brief story of two lovers and missed connections, ultimately leading the woman (Robbie) to her "destiny," Chanel wrote on Instagram.
Robbie opened up about her thoughts on the campaign, telling Vogue, "There's something inherently passionate and strong about the color red."
"There's a real strength in this fragrance, too," She continued. "When I think of the kind of woman that might wear Chanel No. 5, I think that she's powerful, she has desires."
Chanel No. 5 was originally created by Ernest Beaux in 1921, and later reinterpreted by Jacques Polge in 1986. It's a powdery floral with key notes of aldehydes, jasmine, neroli and sandalwood.
The scent has continued to be a classic staple through the decades, and has continued to grow in popularity.
