Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are serving up romance and style.
The couple was spotted in New York City on Oct. 12 wearing hard-to-miss, elaborate looks.
The "Anti-Hero" singer wore a lace-trimmed Gucci corset tucked into a black leather mini tennis skirt.
She paired the look with Louis Vuitton booties, a beige Polo Ralph Lauren coat, a Dior Saddle bag and gold jewels.
Swift also had on her signature red lipstick.
Kelce opted for a navy blue top that included several motifs and illustrations along with matching blue pants. The NFL star completed the look with white sneakers as well as a gold bracelet and necklace.
Equally as fashionable, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds joined in on the date night fun.
Lively wore a long sleeve brown mesh dress, matching fishnet tights and tie-up Valentino boots. The look was sealed with a gold choker necklace.
Reynolds went for a white shirt that had a navy collar. He also wore matching blue pants, striped socks and brown shoes.
With all eyes on the stylish couples as they were nearly bombarded by fans, many may wonder how to get some of the looks.
Just below, check out how to get Taylor Swift's look for less.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.