All eyes were on Megan Moroney for the 2024 CMA Awards.
The 27-year-old breakout star, who's nominated for three awards, including Music Video of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year, donned not one but two vibrant looks for country music's biggest night.
Ahead of this year's show, she graced the red carpet wearing a vibrant mermaid-style cobalt blue dress that was custom-designed by Christian Siriano.
Her fabulous frock included a fitted sleeveless top and a full tulle skirt bottom.
She finished the look with several rings, smokey eye makeup, and voluminous blonde wavy curls.
The "Am I Okay" singer later performed her hit song in a totally different look.
Moroney switched into a dazzling metallic halter peplum mini dress that included loads of crystals throughout. She topped the look off with white cowboy boots.
After Moroney's glowing performance, she changed back into her original red carpet dress. While wearing the look, the "I'm Not Pretty" singer accepted the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year.
She thanked her fans, her team, and several others during her acceptance speech.
Reflecting on her win and receiving the honor, Moroney said it was "really insane to me."
The country music star is slated to go on her "Am I Okay?" tour across America starting in March 2025 and will continue through the fall.