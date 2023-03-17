After a three-month-long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion is back on Instagram and showing off her natural beauty.

The Houston rapper posted a carousel of photos on Wednesday that included several makeup-free snaps.

In her first photo, she's sporting a full head of voluminous, naturally textured curls and a pink bikini top; in another, she's seen posing in front of a mirror in workout clothing.

She also posted a mirror selfie from the gym, in which she's seen leaning against a workout bench with headphones on.

Since posting, Megan's photos have received lots of attention, with more than 4 million likes and plenty of comments.

"Return of the hot girl," the official Facebook account wrote in the comments section.

Actress Zendaya also shared her love for the photos by leaving a heart eyes emoji, as did actress Halle Berry, who left two heart emoji.

Others chimed in with similar words of admiration for the "Savage" rapper, including Demi Lovato, who wrote simply, "Gorgeous!"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, FILE Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Megan broke her Instagram hiatus officially on Monday, posting a carousel of photos and a video showing off her 2023 Oscars look from Sunday night.

The rapper wore a custom Bach Mai strapless mermaid gown to the event, finishing the look with Gismondi 1754 jewels and long dark blue nails.