Lady Gaga had two totally different looks at the 2023 Oscars.

First, Lady Gaga, who was nominated for best original song, walked the champagne carpet in a sheer Versace gown with dark eyeliner and a bright lip.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Then, the singer opted for a no-makeup look during an emotional performance of "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

She also changed into a casual T-shirt and ripped jeans.

Lady Gaga previously performed the hit song "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Oscars in 2019.

Getty Images Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023 and during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 24, 2019 in Hollywood.