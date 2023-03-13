Lady Gaga had two totally different looks at the 2023 Oscars.
First, Lady Gaga, who was nominated for best original song, walked the champagne carpet in a sheer Versace gown with dark eyeliner and a bright lip.
Then, the singer opted for a no-makeup look during an emotional performance of "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick."
She also changed into a casual T-shirt and ripped jeans.
Lady Gaga previously performed the hit song "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Oscars in 2019.
That same year, Gaga launched a cosmetics line, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, which has since dropped viral products like the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation.