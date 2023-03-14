Selena Gomez is giving fans an unfiltered look at her beauty.

The singer posted a carousel of photos on Instagram where she's seen wearing a black top with her tousled hair loose and flowing. She also appears not to be wearing a stitch of makeup.

She captioned the photo "Violent Chemistry," which is a nod to a song on Miley Cyrus' eighth album, "Endless Summer Vacation."

Since posting, Gomez's fans have responded in a huge way with over 17 million likes and a truckload of comments.

"There she goes in all her glory," one fan wrote. Another chimed in saying, "The queen is queening."

Cyrus also popped in with a heart emoji.

While fans are loving the latest snaps of Gomez, she also shared several other fresh makeup-free photos in February that she simply captioned, "Me."

In addition to showing off her natural looks, the "Only Murders in the Building" star also recently opened up about being body shamed on social media and her personal struggle with it.

"My weight would constantly fluctuate because I would be on certain medications. And obviously, people just ran with it," she said while appearing on Apple TV+'s documentary series Dear.... "It was like they couldn't wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus."

She later added that her posts about brushing off negative comments about her body weren't her true feelings.

"I lied. I would go online and I would post a picture of myself and I would say, 'It doesn't matter. I'm not accepting what you're saying,'" Gomez said. "All the while, being in the room posting and crying my eyes out because nobody deserves to hear those things."