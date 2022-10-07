Megan Thee Stallion's latest look is definitely hot girl approved.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper captured the attention of millions of fans on Tuesday when she posted a selfie of her new cherry cola red hair on Instagram.

Megan's fresh ruby strands were styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle full of voluminous curls.

The "Body" rapper debuted the look while attending Forbes' 30 Under 30 Summit, which brings together the world's top young leaders, founders and creators for four days to connect, learn, teach and build.

She paired her new hair look with a mid-length long-sleeve black dress and strappy sandals.

Megan closed out the annual event as a keynote speaker and discussed everything from huge partnerships she's been able to acquire as well as balancing her platform in music, acting, production and more.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Opera House, Oct. 4, 2022, in Detroit.

While Megan tends to stick with jet-black hair, she has worn red, green, blonde and several other colors in the past.

In April, the "Savage" rapper captured the attention of many when she posted a fresh-faced, no-makeup selfie on Instagram. She told fans that she was really going to try not to wear makeup until Coachella, which was held later that same month.

A few weeks later, she arrived at the music festival in full glam once more and wore a metallic bodysuit with vibrant matching eyeshadow to match.