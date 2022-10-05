Kristen Stewart, is that you?

The actress was spotted recently sporting a totally new look at Chanel's Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Her new hair transformation comes in the form of a dark brown, grungy mullet hairstyle. She paired the look with a striped Chanel logo top, a tweed skirt, black combat-boot style boots and sultry, smoky bronze eye makeup.

The new hairstyle is a dramatic departure from her previous look. Stewart was spotted in June at the New York Premiere of "Crimes of the Future" with a tousled blonde updo and dark roots.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Kristen Stewart arrives for the Chanel ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection, Oct. 4, 2022 in Paris.

As one of Chanel's ambassadors, Stewart also appeared in several of its campaign visuals and videos associated with its latest collection.

In one photo, she's seen wearing a metallic gown, posing on an empty street.

The fashion house posted the photograph, which was captured by photographers Inez & Vinoodh, and added a caption from Gabrielle Chanel that read, "When the body is no longer exclusively preoccupied with its elegance, when the obsession with being beautiful has given way to an inner attitude - attitude of mind rather than display of pride - then a woman has everything together gained in naturalness, youth and simplicity. She has just taken a giant step towards her own fulfillment."

The actress was also captured in a series of other black and white photos and short videos wearing a variety of different stylish Chanel looks.

In one of the brand's Instagram reels, Stewart was asked what made her "hopeful about the future."

"You know, we're living in such an accelerated period of growth, it gives me whiplash," she said. "... To know who you are is to adopt an animal subject to change. It's not a fixed notion. The mythologies that define us, that unite us, they're ours to create. Everything is on the table."