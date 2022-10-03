Ye, formerly known as Kanye West hit the runway for Paris Fashion Week, modeling for Balenciaga's Summer 2023 show.
The Grammy Award-winning artist opened the show this past weekend wearing a layered military-esque look, including a utility vest with the word "security."
Ye's appearance surprised audience members who attended the show at the city's Parc des Expositions.
On Instagram, the Yeezy founder also shared a snapshot of himself on the runway and captioned it, "WAR."
Balenciaga's recent show featured a mud-filled runway where models, including Ye, trailed about for the apocalyptic-like presentation.
Throughout the show, various looks were displayed, including a lime green long-sleeve dress to shiny cropped puffer jackets.
Balenciaga SS23 Show Notes written by Demna (2022) pic.twitter.com/4yJZ56eLAO— Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) October 2, 2022
The brand's creative director, Denma Gvasalia, explained in the show's notes that the set is a "metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth."
"I've decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalise my designs, but to express a state of mind," Denma said. "Fashion is a visual art and all we need is for it to be seen through someone's eyes. Fashion in its best case scenario should not need a story to be sold to someone. You either like it or not. The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth."