Ye, formerly known as Kanye West hit the runway for Paris Fashion Week, modeling for Balenciaga's Summer 2023 show.

The Grammy Award-winning artist opened the show this past weekend wearing a layered military-esque look, including a utility vest with the word "security."

Ye's appearance surprised audience members who attended the show at the city's Parc des Expositions.

On Instagram, the Yeezy founder also shared a snapshot of himself on the runway and captioned it, "WAR."

Balenciaga's recent show featured a mud-filled runway where models, including Ye, trailed about for the apocalyptic-like presentation.

Throughout the show, various looks were displayed, including a lime green long-sleeve dress to shiny cropped puffer jackets.

The brand's creative director, Denma Gvasalia, explained in the show's notes that the set is a "metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth."