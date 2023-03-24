Mugler is making its way to H&M.

The designer label and global clothing company announced a major collaboration slated to launch this May.

Curated by Mugler's creative director Casey Cadwallader, the collection includes womenswear, menswear and accessories that will be available in select stores and online.

courtesy of H&M, produced by Division Global Mugler and H&M have teamed up to release a high fashion collaboration in May.

Discussion surrounding the collaboration predated French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler's death in January 2022, and has always aimed to unite the house's history with its present and future — offering various Mugler classics and signatures.

Much like the late Mugler's unique theatrical designs, the new collection is inspired by themes closely related to freedom of expression, high glamour and daring style.

"It is truly an honor to collaborate with H&M," said Cadwallader in a statement. "The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mugler as a house and each piece is authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become a signature of ours, to the sharp tailoring and worked denims. It is a showcase of our icons."

Throughout the Mugler H&M collection, there are nods to the high fashion label's founder's designs met with contemporary silhouettes in addition to limited-edition archived remakes selected by Cadwallader.

"We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Manfred Thierry Mugler with this collection. We were all honored to get to know Manfred, and it feels very special that he was involved at the initial stages together with Casey and the house of Mugler," said H&M's creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson in a statement.

She continued, "Casey has done such an incredible job at paying homage to history, and to the archive, while making the collection totally contemporary. Under him, Mugler has become one of the most innovative and exciting houses on today's fashion landscape."