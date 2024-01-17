Natalia Bryant recently opened up about her modeling work, filmmaking and carrying on her late father's legacy in a new interview with Town & Country for its February 2024 family issue.

The eldest daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant is Town & Country's February cover star, and is introduced as "fashion's new MVP."

For the cover shot, Natalia Bryant was photographed up close by Danny Kasirye wearing an off-the-shoulder Fendi top and gold Tiffany & Co. earrings.

She wore a short bob hairstyle and sultry, smoky eye makeup to complete the look.

Natalia Bryant covers Town & Country's February 2024 family issue. Danny Kasiriye/Courtesy of Town & Country

The 20-year-old spoke with Town & Country in the accompanying cover interview about appreciating the weight of her late father's legacy.

"In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can," she said.

She added that she has no set expectations for each stage of life. "I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there's no finish line," she said. "You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge.... The job's never done."

Keeping in line with her father's "mamba mentality," Natalia Bryant, who is enrolled at the University of Southern California's film school, is currently diving into her own interests, which include becoming a filmmaker. For her junior thesis, she created a five-and-a-half-minute narrative short film following a pair of fictional sisters navigating a school graduation with absentee parents.

In December, Natalia Bryant's mother congratulated her daughter on her directorial debut, writing on Instagram at the time, "I'm so proud of you @nataliabryant !!! You've balanced school, friends, family, your sorority, your internship, your modeling jobs, runway debut, and film responsibilities & projects! You still find time to be present and responsible for everything you do and show up for every family event your schedule permits you to attend. I cannot express how proud we are of you. We love you so much. Proud mom, dad and sisters for sure!"

Natalia Bryant also had the opportunity to work for Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment and helped create imagery for the singer's Renaissance World Tour.

"It was such an amazing experience," she told Town & Country. "You can just talk to anybody in the office, and they're amazing."

In addition to her endeavors in film, Natalia Bryant is a rising model and fashion industry favorite, making runway appearances during Milan Fashion Week in Versace's Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as well as being signed to IMG models.

When it comes to working in fashion and film, she said she enjoys having a foot in both worlds.

"They're both collaborative, and you meet so many different people," she said.