Olivia Wilde's latest tattoo appears to have an extra special meaning.

Famed Los Angeles tattoo artist Brian Woo, better known as Dr. Woo, posted a photo of Wilde's forearms on Wednesday, which featured a mix of meaningful tattoos.

"Completing the balance, adding to the story for Olivia. Done a while back," he captioned the photo.

Within the photo, a new Libra constellation that correlates with her 6-year-old daughter Daisy's zodiac sign is seen alongside a hummingbird and a Taurus constellation, a nod to her 8-year-old son Otis' zodiac sign, which she had done in 2018.

Since posting, Woo's photo has captured the attention of many, including Wilde herself, who left a heart hands emoji comment.

"Beautiful tattoos for a beautiful spirit. There's a lot of love and respect for you out there," one fan said.

Another chimed in on Wilde's ink, commenting, "I love the intricacies of both arms, very complementary of each other."

The "Babylon" star also reshared Woo's post on her Instagram story with the caption, "running out of arms."

Wilde first shared her tattoo dedicated to her son on Instagram in 2018. In the caption, she wrote, "Heatwave activities include... For my little o," alongside a photo of the fresh ink.