The internet asked for salad dressing and Olivia Wilde answered, borrowing a page from a Nora Ephron novel.

"Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy," the excerpt from "Heartburn" that Wilde shared on her Instagram story details. "This makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugola and watercress and endive."

Olivia Wilde A screenshot of Olivia Wilde's Instagram story post that shows a page from "Heartburn" by Nora Ephron.

Wilde's post appears to reference an alleged incident between her and actor Jason Sudeikis described by their former nanny before their relationship ended, in an interview published by the Daily Mail on Monday.

The nanny claimed the "Don't Worry Darling" director prepared a salad for singer Harry Styles using her "special dressing" in the family kitchen in November 2020 -- an event which she alleged led to a chaotic evening between Wilde and Sudeikis.

Upon seeing Wilde doing this, the nanny alleged that Sudeikis "chased after her" and "lay under her car so she wouldn't leave" to meet Styles. The nanny claimed Wilde told the "Ted Lasso" actor she was "scared" of him during the encounter.

The nanny alleged Sudeikis was hung up on the idea of Wilde taking her "special salad dressing," normally made for her family, to rendezvous with Styles.

"I don't know what was in it," the nanny told the outlet of the salad dressing.

Wilde and Sudeikis issued a joint statement in response to their former nanny's interview, saying, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."