It's no secret that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe have one of the strongest resemblances in Hollywood -- although it may be a little easier to tell them apart these days.
On Tuesday, Phillippe, 24, posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a red floral-print minidress, dark shades and a head full of new brown hair.
Phillippe has traditionally had blond hair, mirroring her mother's signature hue, but now, as she wrote in the caption of her post, she's taking a walk on the dark side.
"Time to see how the other half lives," she wrote.
Witherspoon also shared thoughts on her daughter's new look, writing in the post's comment section, "It's a whole mood."
Phillippe's new look was created by celebrity hairstylist Tucker Goodwine, who posted a before and after of the transformation.
"Took @avaphillippe BRUNETTE & I am so so here for it!! swipe for before. cut & color by meeee @tuckgoodwine," he captioned the carousel of photos.
Phillippe is Witherspoon's eldest child with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The former couple also share son Deacon Reese Phillippe, 20. Witherspoon also has a son, Tennessee James Toth, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth.
Witherspoon and her daughter have made a variety of public appearances together, including their recent attendance at the Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris.