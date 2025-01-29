Reese Witherspoon shines in ruffled skirt suit for 'You're Cordially Invited' screening — recreate the look!
Reese Witherspoon was spotted rocking a little, black skirt suit that made a big statement.
On Tuesday, the actress attended the New York screening of her upcoming film "You're Cordially Invited" at the Lincoln Center wearing a stylish Louis Vuitton set that included a peplum style jacket along and a tiered, ruffled skirt that hit right above her knees.
The matching look was a fresh take on traditional skirt suits as it included a shiny gold zipper and buttons, and a peplum shape throughout.
She paired the look with black pumps, and kept her makeup fresh with a wash of pink lipstick and flushed cheeks along with her signature layered blonde hair.
Witherspoon, who plays Margot in the upcoming romantic comedy debuting on Jan. 30, also took photos at yesterday's screening alongside her co-star Will Ferrell and others.
Witherspoon's ensemble is perfect for everything from festive parties to date night — and fairly simple to recreate.
Just below, check out how to get the look for less.
