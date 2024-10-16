Reformation is making an exciting debut: The brand is launching its first-ever jewelry collection!
The fashion retailer has partnered with iconic fashion designer Clare Waight Keller to launch a 10-piece collection that's available for pre-order starting Wednesday.
Throughout the line, there are timeless yet modern pieces, including earrings, bracelets made with recycled 24-karat gold vermeil, 925 sterling silver and semi-precious stones like pearls and jade.
Photographed on model and actress Dree Hemingway, the Clare Waight Keller for Reformation jewelry collection takes inspiration from the free-spirited energy of Paris in the 1920s, drawing from Ernest Hemingway's "A Moveable Feast."
In addition to the stunning new lineup of jewels, Reformation will also be dropping a clothing collection on Thursday that introduces a new material, cycora. The brand has described this material as regenerated polyester made from waste that would otherwise end up in landfills.
If you're ready to step up your jewelry wardrobe this season, "GMA" has highlighted several standouts form Reformation's new line that you can add to your digital cart now.
