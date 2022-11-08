Six months ago, Rihanna became a mother -- and she seems to be loving parenthood.

While gearing up for the her upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Prime Video, she chatted a bit about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed to the world along with boyfriend ASAP Rocky in May.

"He is funny, he's happy -- and he's fat!" she told People.

She added, "He's amazing. It's a real cuddly stage right now."

For the fourth edition of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion extravaganza, she appears in the "Mother Nature" section of the show wearing a voluminous curly hair look while posing in front of a woodsy backdrop.

Throughout the show, there's a creative fashion mix of sexy style, choreography and music all played out in what looks like a trippy outdoorsy set.

There are several performances throughout by Burna Boy, Maxwell and more, as well as special appearances by Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, and many more.

All models are wearing the latest pieces from Savage X Fenty, which include an inclusive mix of everything from loungewear to sport, as well as bras that range from 30-46 in bands and A-H in cups, up to 46DDD/42H.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," said Rihanna. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are -- and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."