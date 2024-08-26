Rihanna is capturing the attention of many by showing off her barefaced beauty.
The singer and Fenty Beauty founder posted a series of photos wearing very little to possibly no makeup at all while spotlighting some of her go-to Fenty Skin products — specifically Fenty Skin's Hydra Vizor Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 and Fenty Skin Fat Water Toner Serum.
"Here's your reminder to put that sunscreen on baby!," she captioned the snaps.
Throughout the carousel, she's also seen wearing a cardigan, white tank top, dazzling jewels and silky straight honey blonde hair.
Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Instagram accounts also posted a Reel revealing how Rihanna uses the two aforementioned products as a "power couple" to prepare her skin for makeup.
Below, check out her two-step guide as well as the products to shop to follow her process.
Rihanna's 2-step skin prep routine
Step 1:
Start by applying Fenty Skin Fat Water Toner Serum to refine the look of pores and tone skin. The 2-in-1 toner/serum combo has been designed to work double-time to plump, hydrate and smooth the texture of your skin.
It also has been formulated with a goal of tightening the overall look of pores.
"That's right, this is a toner and serum in one, which I love so much," Rihanna said during the tutorial.
Fenty Skin Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum with Barbados Cherry
- $35
- Kohl's
Step 2:
Hydrate and protect the skin by rubbing in a few pumps of Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30. This SPF 30 moisturizer vanishes on the skin, and has been made to be worn seamlessly under makeup.
You'll also reap the benefits of deep hydration, sun protection all while treating the look of pores, wrinkles and fine lines.
"The pink tone is actually there to help make this a little more invisible and decrease that look of white cast," said Rihanna. "Just before foundation you should always use this because it also acts as a primer and sucks your makeup on."
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Refillable Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF 30 with Niacinamide
- $40
- Kohl's