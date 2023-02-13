Rihanna took to the Super Bowl LVII halftime stage on Sunday night and dominated in more ways than one.

From her pregnancy reveal to her fan-favorite medley of classic hits, the singer shone bright, all while showcasing iconic beauty and fashion choices.

As she belted out "Diamonds" and "Umbrella," Rihanna wore an all-red ensemble that included an unzipped Loewe jumpsuit that was custom-designed by Jonathan Anderson. Underneath, she wore a red catsuit and sculpted breastplate.

She completed the look with a few sparkling vintage brooches from Joseph Saidian & Sons and a pair of red Maison Margiela sneakers.

Brian Snyder/Reuters Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl Feb. 12, 202, in Glendale, Ariz.

Later on in her performance, Rihanna donned a custom-made floor-sweeping Alaïa puffer coat that commanded attention as she rose high above the crowd.

Many fans speculated that the look may have been a nod and tribute to one worn by the late fashion icon, journalist and former Vogue editor-at-large aAndré Leon Talley, who frequently wore a red Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat that was recently listed for auction.

Talley died in New York in January 2022.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl Feb. 12, 202, in Glendale, Ariz.

In addition to Rihanna's rich style, her fierce makeup also played a main role in her overall look on Sunday. The singer wore products from her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin collections, and her Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder even made a cameo during her halftime performance as well.

"The red stage called for the ultimate red lip," Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono said in a statement. "We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there's nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip."

Get Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime performance beauty look

Skin prep:

Ono's skin preparation for Rihanna was essential in creating a balanced complexion that was ready for long-lasting makeup. She made sure to include gentle exfoliation and deep nourishment on face and lips.

"Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor is the perfect pre-makeup moisturizer because it nourishes the skin and is undetectable under foundation," said Ono. "You don't have to worry about your complexion products fading or moving, which is so important, especially for performance makeup."

Makeup how-to:

For Rihanna's glam, Ono started by applying thin layers of the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation and Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder to create a flawless skin-like finish that was performance-proof.

For her standout lip, Fenty Beauty's new Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in "The MVP" was applied. It's a high-impact red color that delivers a smooth, lightweight texture that's comfortable and non-drying on the lips.

