Rihanna is giving fans a rare look at her beautiful natural curls.
On Wednesday, while unveiling one of Fenty Beauty's latest launches, You Mist Makeup-Extending Setting Spray, the music icon and businesswoman was seen posing with a black sleeveless mock neck top, and a head full of short honey blonde curls.
While posing with smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick, Rihanna's seen giving the camera a fierce, intense look while spritzing the new setting spray across her face.
Alongside Rihanna's glammed up photo, Fenty Beauty included a caption introducing its new setting spray claiming that it extends makeup wear for up to 12 hours. The formula is also waterproof, humidity, sweat and transfer resistant. Plus, it provides a shield effect against pollution, according to the brand.
Additionally, the latest drop is formulated with wild thyme extract to provide long lasting hydration to the skin.
"My Fenty make up already lasts all day, so you're telling me it's about to last all week," one fan responded to the new launch.
Rihanna shared in a press release that she wanted a setting spray that really locks in makeup while also moving with you... "not against you," she said.
"We spend the time putting on our makeup, we deserve to have it last," Rihanna continued. "You Mist gives you 12-hour wear that makes your skin look and feel even better with each spray."
The latest Fenty Beauty launch is slated to release on Jan. 17 online and in-stores.