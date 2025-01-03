Rihanna recently proved yet again why she's a fashion icon while stepping out for a Target run in New York City.
The superstar effortlessly blended downtown cool with vintage vibes for her Dec. 29 outing, elevating errand style to new heights.
The Fenty Beauty founder wore a statement-making fur bucket hat paired with a cropped leather jacket. Underneath, she rocked a vintage graphic tee that featured the faces of hip-hop legends Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.
To complete the look, she opted for oversized sunglasses, loose-fitting jeans and beige suede shoes. She accessorized the look with a few stacked necklaces and a small purse.
Rihanna recently rang in the new year in equally fashionable, yet laid back style, posting a fun Instagram video of her counting down the seconds to 2025 with friends and family and revealing she abstained from alcohol in 2024.
"Y'all, I didn't drink all year! I didn't drink all year," she says in the clip while cheering and smiling with loved ones.
The post's caption read, "New Year, New Me."