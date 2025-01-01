Rihanna has shared her sobriety journey.
In a celebratory Instagram post Wednesday marking the start of the New Year, singer and Fenty Beauty CEO shared a personal milestone: she went without alcohol throughout 2024.
The video began with Rihanna and her friends excitedly counting down before cheering, “Happy New Year!” as the clock struck midnight.
In the clip, Rihanna later revealed, “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year! I didn’t drink all year.”
“New Year, New Me,” she wrote in the caption.
In addition to friends, the Grammy winner, who appeared to be wearing a gray bathrobe in the clip, also enjoyed the intimate celebration with partner A$AP Rocky.
The couple, who share two sons – RZA, 2, and Riot, 1 – are often seen by each other’s side.
Just last month, they attended the Fashion Awards in London together. Rihanna turned heads in a blue fur coat paired with a matching statement hat, while A$AP Rocky opted for an oversized navy ensemble from Bottega Veneta.
In June, Rihanna showed her support for A$AP Rocky at his AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Later that summer, A$AP Rocky and RZA became the stars of a new campaign for Savage X Fenty.
The father-son duo appeared in the launch of Savage X Classics in July, modeling pieces from the brand’s popular lingerie and loungewear collection.