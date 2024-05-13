Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have several things in common, and style is one of them.
The couple was spotted on Sunday out and about in New York City for Mother's Day. The "Shut Up and Drive" singer wore a hard-to-miss Comme des Garçons dress that featured a graphic top and thigh-high slit bottom as well as sheer gloves.
She paired the look with dazzling sunglasses, Amina Muaddi sandals and a black Gucci purse. Her ensemble was complete with a bright red lipstick.
A$AP Rocky wore a cardigan, trousers and shoes.
The rapper was photographed with Rihanna sitting in the backseat of a vintage-style N.YC. taxi while the "Lift Me Up" singer appeared to sign a few autographs for fans.
This outing was one of the couple's first big sightings together after missing out on this year's Met Gala due to Rihanna having the flu.
Rihanna was also seen in another headturning look on Saturday that incorporated loose fitting jeans, a satin corset top and a fur jacket drooped over her shoulders. The ensemble was paired with a sparkling necklace and dark shades.
She wore the look to celebrate her and A$AP Rocky's eldest son RZA's second birthday at the Color Factory.
The couple's younger 9-month-old son Riot was also present.