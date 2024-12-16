Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 campaign has an undeniable new edge, thanks to the brand's latest star, Gwyneth Paltrow.
Photographed by David Sims in collaboration with the label's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, the French fashion house revealed campaign portraits of Paltrow on Monday on Instagram.
The Academy Award-winning actress and businesswoman is seen in the photos wearing a series of all-black monochromatic looks, including one with a tailored tuxedo jacket, and another featuring YSL's Saharienne Jacket in shiny lambskin along with a pair of angular cat-eye sunglasses.
Paltrow brings her signature understated elegance to the collection, showcasing minimalist silhouettes and modern tailoring. Known for her effortless style, the "Iron Man" actress is the perfect embodiment of YSL's aesthetic for the season, a harmonious blend of timeless sophistication with a bit of an edgy flair.
The Goop founder's involvement with the luxury brand comes as no surprise to those who have followed some of her more recent forays back on the high fashion scene.
Paltrow made a notable appearance at Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 runway show during Paris Fashion Week in September, where she was seated front row in a sleek blazer and matching wide-leg trousers.
The designer label's decision to feature Paltrow in the campaign underscores the brand's knack for tapping into cultural icons who redefine classic style.
Past campaign stars have included Diana Ross, Hailey Bieber and many more.