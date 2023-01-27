Celebrities showed up at Fendi's haute couture spring summer 2023 show in high style, closing out Paris Fashion Week with a bang.

Two familiar faces in attendance were Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. They were seen smiling and holding hands in suited looks while carrying the same small black handbag.

Paulson opted for a matching bronze-toned pantsuit, while Taylor showed up with a gray jacket and white trousers.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the Fendi Couture fashion show, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.

Kerry Washington and celebrity stylist Law Roach also showed up in fabulous ensembles.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.

Washington went for a gorgeous green look, donning a midi skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The "Scandal" star completed the look with Fendi printed tights, logo earrings, a tiny green micro-sized purse and a pair of black pumps.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi Kerry Washington attends the Fendi Couture fashion show, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.

Another fashionable guest of the show included singer Rita Ora, who wore a long, sky-blue jacket dress with matching shiny platform wedge-heel boots.

She finished the look off with a cream-toned Fendi purse and blue lipstick.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi Rita Ora attends the Fendi Couture fashion shows, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.

There was an array of sparkling gowns, dazzling dresses and red carpet-ready looks at the show.

"This season, Kim Jones and the Fendi atelier craftspeople approached the couture collection as an inner-world palimpsest, where techniques of the past go to make up the present and move subtly into the future," the luxury label wrote on Instagram.