Celebrities showed up at Fendi's haute couture spring summer 2023 show in high style, closing out Paris Fashion Week with a bang.

Two familiar faces in attendance were Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. They were seen smiling and holding hands in suited looks while carrying the same small black handbag.

Paulson opted for a matching bronze-toned pantsuit, while Taylor showed up with a gray jacket and white trousers.

PHOTO: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the Fendi Couture fashion show, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the Fendi Couture fashion show, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.
Editor's Picks

Kerry Washington and celebrity stylist Law Roach also showed up in fabulous ensembles.

PHOTO: Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.

Washington went for a gorgeous green look, donning a midi skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The "Scandal" star completed the look with Fendi printed tights, logo earrings, a tiny green micro-sized purse and a pair of black pumps.

PHOTO: Kerry Washington attends the Fendi Couture fashion show, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi
Kerry Washington attends the Fendi Couture fashion show, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.

Another fashionable guest of the show included singer Rita Ora, who wore a long, sky-blue jacket dress with matching shiny platform wedge-heel boots.

She finished the look off with a cream-toned Fendi purse and blue lipstick.

PHOTO: Rita Ora attends the Fendi Couture fashion shows, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi
Rita Ora attends the Fendi Couture fashion shows, Jan. 26, 2023 in Paris.
MORE: Viktor & Rolf makes strong case for upside down, sideways and floating ball gowns

There was an array of sparkling gowns, dazzling dresses and red carpet-ready looks at the show.

"This season, Kim Jones and the Fendi atelier craftspeople approached the couture collection as an inner-world palimpsest, where techniques of the past go to make up the present and move subtly into the future," the luxury label wrote on Instagram.

In another post, the fashion house went on to share that the collection was a "sprezzatura of done and undone permeates."