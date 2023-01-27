Celebrities showed up at Fendi's haute couture spring summer 2023 show in high style, closing out Paris Fashion Week with a bang.
Two familiar faces in attendance were Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. They were seen smiling and holding hands in suited looks while carrying the same small black handbag.
Paulson opted for a matching bronze-toned pantsuit, while Taylor showed up with a gray jacket and white trousers.
- 1January 23, 2023
- 2
- 3
Kerry Washington and celebrity stylist Law Roach also showed up in fabulous ensembles.
Washington went for a gorgeous green look, donning a midi skirt with a thigh-high slit.
The "Scandal" star completed the look with Fendi printed tights, logo earrings, a tiny green micro-sized purse and a pair of black pumps.
Another fashionable guest of the show included singer Rita Ora, who wore a long, sky-blue jacket dress with matching shiny platform wedge-heel boots.
She finished the look off with a cream-toned Fendi purse and blue lipstick.
There was an array of sparkling gowns, dazzling dresses and red carpet-ready looks at the show.
"This season, Kim Jones and the Fendi atelier craftspeople approached the couture collection as an inner-world palimpsest, where techniques of the past go to make up the present and move subtly into the future," the luxury label wrote on Instagram.
In another post, the fashion house went on to share that the collection was a "sprezzatura of done and undone permeates."