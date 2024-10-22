See 'SATC' stars, Megan Thee Stallion and more shine at God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
The 18th annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards brought out some of Hollywood, fashion, and music's brightest stars.
The event is known for celebrating the nonprofit's dedication to providing nutritious meals for those with severe illnesses and was held at The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York City on Monday.
Attendees included "Sex and The City" legends Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon who reunited on the red carpet.
Parker, one of the organization's honorees who received the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy, wore a black lace dress with a plunging neckline. She paired the look with a small handbag covered in rhinestones.
Davis was photographed wearing a belted, black ankle-length dress, black pumps and a sparkling necklace.
Nixon was also on the scene wearing a silver lace knee-length dress topped with a belted gray blazer. She completed the look with a small metallic clutch bag and gray pumps.
Amongst the original SATC crew, Nicole Ari Parker, who stars in the revamped "And Just Like That..." show was also present wearing a double-breasted coat, dark shades and black slingback pumps.
The SATC and AJLT stars weren't the only highlights from the red carpet.
Megan Thee Stallion, another honoree who received the genLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy was also hard to miss wearing a little black halter dress that was custom-designed by Michael Kors. She accessorized the look with a sparkling cuff bracelet, patent leather pumps and a butterfly handbag.
Additionally, Sam Smith, who was a special performer of the night, wore an electrifying cobalt blue suit.
Other notable attendees included Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour who wore a long-sleeve floral dress as well as fashion designer Michael Kors in his signature all black were also in attendance.