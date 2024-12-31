Serena Williams is no stranger to setting ambitious goals, and her latest triumph is both personal and inspiring.
In a candid moment shared on Instagram Monday, the tennis star celebrated fitting into a denim Valentino maxi skirt that had been a challenge earlier this year.
During the clip, Williams is seen seamlessly slipping the skirt on as she says, "It fits. An ounce more, it wouldn't fit. I'm a Laffy Taffy or Skittle away from it not fitting."
The journey began in January, when Williams, who was fresh off welcoming her second daughter Adira River Ohanian in August 2023, posted a video where she's seen trying to pull the skirt up, but turns around to reveal that it won't go over her bottom. "Houston, we got a problem," she joked.
"I feel like if I go to the gym and get fit, I'll be able to fit it ... in a month," Williams added with a funny face.
She kept fans updated on her progress with a mid-year try-on July where she was able to get the skirt up over her hips, but not quite able to zip it up.
"It's been a very long journey, so thank you for joining me for this hard journey," Williams said at the beginning of the video.
She continued, "Don't get negative if it doesn't work out."
The Wyn Beauty founder has been open and honest about her fitness journey throughout the year while encouraging others to do the same.
In June, she shared a video of herself getting a radio frequency treatment on her stomach.
Williams also followed with a heartfelt caption saying, "On my last trip to Paris a girlfriend of mine treated me to a spa day. She knows after 2 babies I have been self conscious of my tummy. I just had to post this video she took. The results have been amazing. I can see progress with my skin going back to normal and my confidence coming back. Listen my body will never be the same but neither will I cause I have 2 amazing lights in my life."
She added, "I will always love my birthing scars but I just wanted to say thanks to my friend Mia and Nat for letting me know it's ok to take time for myself away from work and kids."