Shaboozey shone brightly among the stylish stars on the CMAs red carpet this evening, and he had a bit of extra shine thanks to a custom pair of black, crystal-encrusted Crocs.
His unexpected shoe choice stood out against the usual cowboy boots and dress shoes you're more likely to see at a country music event, but the elevated look of the crystals matched perfectly with the detailing on his stylish, structured mint green suit seemingly inspired by the colorful looks of Nashville's most famous tailor, the late Nudie Cohn.
The "Last of My Kind" singer was nominated for two awards this year: Single of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
Shaboozey is no stranger to the ultra-comfortable shoe brand, either, as you can see in this viral TikTok of him wearing Crocs on stage while pulling a young fan up to sing along to his hit song, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."
In addition to his CMA-nominated songs and standout style, the country artist was also announced as a performer at Coachella 2025 alongside other artists including Lady Gaga, Post Malone and more.