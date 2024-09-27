Shania Twain was hard to miss at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday.
The singer -- who served as host for the event -- posed on the red carpet in Nashville wearing a shimmering denim two-piece ensemble custom-designed by Levi's. The look incorporated a halter top, a collar with large lapels and evening gloves that were all emblazoned with luminous blue crystal rhinestones.
She completed the ensemble by wearing a flipped-out retro blonde hairstyle -- styled by Sami Knight -- and a full face of high-glam makeup by makeup artist Susana Hong.
Twain's look was styled by Greer Heavrin and styling assistant AmyClaire Mugno and was inspired by "both past and modern Levi's silhouettes to celebrate the iconic fabric of Levi's jeans, its Western-inspired heritage, and its deeply rooted history woven through music, artists, creators and icons," according to a Levi's press release.
"The final two-piece custom denim gown and gloves were all hand measured, cut, stitched and crystallized specially for Shania Twain to create a stand out red carpet moment," the brand stated.
Levi's referenced its Denim Bustier Dress, Mermaid Skirt and Ophelia Corset top, as well as pieces from historic custom looks throughout the years, to create the full-length denim skirt, fit right at the waist for a modern interpretation of the classic mermaid skirt.
To elevate the look and tie it all together, Levi's recreated an iconic Western pointed-collar as an ode to the classic Western shirts that epitomize the brand's Americana roots and brand DNA, the company said.
Twain also donned several other showstopping looks throughout the evening.
Below, see more of her stylish looks that made us all do a double take.