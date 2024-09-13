Sharon Stone is shining and showing off how she keeps her fit physique.
The actress posted a video of herself wearing a striped bikini on Thursday while gracefully stepping out of the pool. She's also wearing a pair of ankle weights and dark shades.
"Just finished my last workout with Coach @kristinemarie_18 before I go film NOBODY 2 with @therealbobodenkirk. So excited," she captioned the reel.
Stone's dog Bandit also appeared and followed her footsteps as she walked out of the video frame.
Since posting, the "Nobody 2" star's post has been liked over 68,000 times along with loads of fans commenting on how great she looks.
"Looking gooooood girlfriend!," actress Melanie Griffith wrote. Fashion designer Vera Wang also chimed in saying, "YUP. ITS THAT WALK….."
Stone will play the main villain opposite Bob Odenkirk in the action-packed "Nobody" sequel.
The future film is slated to release in 2025 and will continue the powerful story of Hutch Mansell's return to his violent past.